Two from Cameron charged with exploitatin of an elderly or disabled person

Local News April 5, 2023 KTTN News
Elderly (Senior Citizen) or elder exploitation news graphic
Two Cameron residents have been charged in Caldwell County with felony financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.

Online court information shows bond for 49-year-old Anita Petifurd and 58-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd is $75,000 cash only for each. Special conditions include not having contact with the alleged victim.

The Petifurds area was accused of deceiving a woman who was at least 60 years old into believing she would be allowed to purchase, construct, and reside in a tiny house for the rest of her life on property owned by them. The Petifurds are accused of obtaining control of the tiny house, with a value of at least $25,000, with the intent to deprive the woman of possession of the property. This allegedly happened between April 1st and July 31st, 2022.

