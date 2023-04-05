Two from Cameron charged with exploitatin of an elderly or disabled person

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Cameron residents have been charged in Caldwell County with felony financial exploitation of an elderly or disabled person.

Online court information shows bond for 49-year-old Anita Petifurd and 58-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd is $75,000 cash only for each. Special conditions include not having contact with the alleged victim.

The Petifurds area was accused of deceiving a woman who was at least 60 years old into believing she would be allowed to purchase, construct, and reside in a tiny house for the rest of her life on property owned by them. The Petifurds are accused of obtaining control of the tiny house, with a value of at least $25,000, with the intent to deprive the woman of possession of the property. This allegedly happened between April 1st and July 31st, 2022.

