Two from Brookfield injured in crash on Jaffa Road

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two people from Brookfield were taken to hospitals late Thursday night when cars they were driving collided on a gravel road in Linn County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel Alberts received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (LifeFlight) to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia. The other driver, 19-year-old Amos Alberts, received minor injuries and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The cars collided head-on while traveling Jaffa Road, five miles north of Saint Catherine.

The cars were demolished and both drivers were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and the Brookfield Fire Department.