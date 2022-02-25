Two from Brookfield injured after SUV slides off icy Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Two Brookfield residents were injured last night when their vehicle skidded on ice and went off Highway 36 in Macon County.

Taken to University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia were the driver, 63-year-old Thomas Jenkins, and his passenger, 61-year-old Kathryn Berry.

A Highway Patrol trooper reported the westbound sports utility vehicle, once it slid on the icy road, went off the right side where it struck an embankment and overturned.

Both occupants using seat belts and the SUV was demolished in the crash two miles west of Macon.

