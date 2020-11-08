Two from Bethany injured in crash on Highway 65

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two people were hurt Saturday morning South of Princeton when a pickup truck traveled off Highway 65 and overturned.

The driver, 54-year old Darren Hamilton of Bethany, was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with moderate injuries. A passenger, a 16-year old juvenile girl from Bethany, was taken to Wright Memorial with minor injuries.

The accident happened one mile south of Princeton on Highway 65 when the driver fell asleep or had a medical issue, the northbound pickup went off the left side of the road, hit a culvert at the edge of a driveway, and became airborne. The front of the pickup hit the ground and the vehicle overturned onto its driver’s side.

The pickup was demolished and both occupants were wearing seat belts.

