Two from Albany injured in pre-dawn crash on Route O in Nodaway County

Two residents of Albany were injured when two vehicles collided before sunrise, Thursday morning, in rural Nodaway County.

Twenty-year-old Mary Brooke Steinbach received serious injuries while 28-year-old Dameon Sweat received moderate injuries. Steinbach was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. A private vehicle took Sweat to the Mosiac Life Care of Maryville.

The Steinbach vehicle was eastbound while Sweat’s pickup was westbound on Route O when one of the drivers traveled into the opposite lane and the collision occurred.

Both vehicles were demolished in the wreck nearly two miles to the east of Ravenwood. Both drivers were using seat belts.

Assisting the patrol were the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and Ravenwood Fire Department.

