Two facing charges in connection with vehicle theft in September

Local News October 18, 2022October 18, 2022 KTTN News
Two Saint Joseph residents face felony charges after they allegedly stole a pickup truck and car in September.

Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Rae Claycomb-Beltz and 37-year-old Ian Michael Ragsdale were each charged with two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. No bond has been set for either person.

Probable cause affidavits say video surveillance cameras showed a car driving in the area at the time the pickup was stolen on September 26th and following the pickup at a high speed.

In an interview, Jacklyn Ormsby reportedly said Ragsdale had delivered fentanyl pills to her on September 26th and had been involved with the theft of a pickup. Ormsby also reportedly said Ragsdale had been at her residence on September 20th delivering narcotics, and he stole a car from the Pearls 2 nursing home that day. Ragsdale was accompanied by Claycomb-Beltz both times.

Ormsby was previously charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. She has also been charged with the misdemeanors of second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was scheduled to be in court on October 18th.

