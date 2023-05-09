Two face charges of after incident in Bethany that lead to injuries

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two individuals face charges in Harrison County after an alleged incident in Bethany on May 7th that led to one person being injured.

Fifty-eight-year-old Lessa Chapdelaine of Bethany has been charged with felony first-degree harassment and misdemeanor second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Her bond is $15,000.

Thirty-five-year-old Jerron Greene of Saint Louis has been charged with felony third-degree assault. His bond is $10,000.

Both are scheduled for initial appearances in court on May 10th.

A probable cause affidavit says Greene told law enforcement he traveled west on Miller Street in a semi-truck, realized he missed the turn for Walmart and turned around in the MFA Oil parking lot. Chapdelaine reportedly followed Greene into the parking lot, tried to block him in, and followed him to Walmart.

Green allegedly got out of his truck to confront Chapdelaine, but he claimed she acted like she was going to run over him and verbally assaulted him. Chapdelaine started writing down Greene’s truck and trailer information and reportedly unhooked the air lines that connect the trailer to the braking system. The probable cause affidavit accuses Greene of then grabbing Chapdelaine by the hair and pulling her to the ground.

Another probable cause affidavit says Chapdelaine told law enforcement Greene cut her off in front of MFA Oil, so she pulled behind him to get his truck and trailer information. When she started writing down his information, he reportedly held down the semi’s air horn.

It was noted Chapdelaine was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital after she lost consciousness and had bruising to her arm and wrist. Greene was also taken to the hospital for asthma complications after he was arrested.

