Two drivers airlifted to Kansas City hospitals after crash at Meadville junction

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A collision between two vehicles at the Meadville Junction on Highway 36 resulted in serious injuries for both drivers. The accident occurred yesterday at approximately 9:10 PM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cpl. Skaggs of the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the incident, which involved a 2010 Ford truck and a 2003 Chevrolet truck. Randy L. Schneider, a 63-year-old male from Chillicothe, was driving the Ford truck southbound when he pulled into the path of the westbound Chevrolet truck, driven by 75-year-old Larry S. Buswell from Lathrop.

The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles, rendering them inoperable. Gabrielson Towing in Chillicothe was called to the scene and towed the vehicles away. The condition of the vehicles was deemed a total loss.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Both Schneider and Buswell sustained serious injuries as a result. Schneider, in critical condition, was initially transported by the medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, however, due to the severity of his injuries, he was further transferred by Life Flight Eagle to Truman Hospital in Kansas City for specialized treatment. Buswell was also airlifted by Life Flight Eagle to Truman Hospital in Kansas City for medical attention.

Assistance was provided by Msgt. Griffin 429, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Meadville First Responders, and Brookfield First Responders.

Related