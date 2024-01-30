Two die when Freightliner and Kenworth crash on Highway 24 east of Moberly

Share To Your Social Network

In an incident late last night on Highway 24, one mile east of Moberly, Missouri, two individuals lost their lives. The crash, which occurred at approximately 11:57 p.m., involved two westbound tractor-trailers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed the details of the crash.

According to the report, a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer was stopped partially off the roadway, with its towed unit blocking both lanes of Highway 24. The driver of the Kenworth was outside the vehicle when a 2023 Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by 61-year-old Michael D. Fenner of Jackson, Michigan, collided with the towed unit of the Kenworth and the driver standing outside.

Both Fenner and the pedestrian, identified as 31-year-old Kaysamual A. Blanks from Rancho Cordova, California, sustained fatal injuries in the collision. Despite wearing a seat belt, Fenner did not survive the impact. Blanks was pronounced deceased at the scene. The bodies were transported by the Randolph County Coroner to Pathway Millard Funeral Home in Moberly.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by several local agencies including the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Eastern Fire Department, and MODOT.

Both vehicles were damaged and towed by Palmatory Towing in Moberly.

