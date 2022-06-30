Two die in crash on Highway 10 in Ray County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The drivers of two vehicles were killed early Wednesday evening in a collision that occurred on Highway 10 in Ray County.

Forty-six-year-old Michelle Lematty of Richmond and 56-year-old Randy Owens of Excelsior Springs died due to injuries received in the wreck

A pickup driven by Owens began to slow and was hit from behind by the sports utility vehicle operated by Lematty. The pickup overturned.

Lematty was using a seat belt while Owens was not. The pickup was demolished while the SUV was moderately damaged.

The highway patrol along with its major crash investigation unit responded to the scene on Highway 10 at Route M. Assistance was provided by the Ray County Sheriff’s Department.