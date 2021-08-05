Two dead, three children injured in rural Nodaway County crash on Highway 148

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two northwest Missouri residents were killed, and three children were injured when two vehicles, approaching each other, collided in rural Nodaway County. The accident on Highway 148 occurred at 5:50 pm Wednesday evening, one mile south of Pickering.

The two drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

The patrol identified one of the deceased as 30-year-old Tiffany Piveral of Hopkins. The other fatality was a 17-year-old girl from Pickering whose name was not released due to her status as a juvenile.

Three injured children from Hopkins were passengers in the sports utility vehicle driven by Piveral. A nine-year-old girl received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Air-Vac) to the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. Two boys, ages 8 and 11, received moderate injuries and were taken by EMS to the Mosaic Life Care in Maryville.

The car driven by the juvenile was northbound and the SUV operated by Piveral was southbound. It’s believed the SUV crossed the centerline of Highway 148 and collided with the oncoming car.

Both vehicles were demolished. Each of the children were using a seat belt and the juvenile driver was using a seat belt, but Piveral was not.

Assistance was provided by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and the Highway Patrol’s Major Crash Investigation Team.

Related