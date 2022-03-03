Two dead, one injured in head-on crash on Highway 116

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Two drivers were killed and one passenger injured in a Highway 116 crash Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County.

The highway patrol identified the fatalities as 36-year-old Christopher McCubbin of Polo and 73 year old Lance Romig of Kansas City. A passenger in the Romig pickup, 74-year-old Cory Day of Gladstone, received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Liberty Hospital.

McCubbin was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken by the Clinton County Coroner to Frontier Forensics at Kansas City, Kansas. Romig was taken by EMS to the Liberty Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The accident happened two miles east of Lathrop and involved the two vehicles approaching each other on Highway 116. An investigation determined McCubbin’s eastbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with the westbound Romig pickup.

According to the report, the two drivers were using seat belts while the pickup truck’s passenger was not. Both vehicles were demolished.

Assisting the Missouri State Highway Patrol and its major crash investigation unit were the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Lathrop Fire Department.

