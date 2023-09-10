Two dead and two injured in fatal crash on Highway 19 at Route ZZ

September 10, 2023
Fatal Crash News Graphic
An accident occurred at the intersection of Missouri 19 and Route ZZ on September 9, 2023, around 5:45 PM, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper B. R. Lange reported that the 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by Gary L. Rost, 59, of Morrison, Mo, was traveling west on Route ZZ when it failed to stop at a stop sign. The Dakota subsequently collided with a 2020 Dodge 1500, operated by Shawn T. Browning, 33, of Hermann, Mo, who was driving south on Missouri Highway 19.

The impact caused the Dodge Dakota to overturn and come to rest in the southbound lane of Missouri Highway 19. The Dodge 1500 was forced off the right side of the road, where it struck a ditch and eventually stopped facing south.

Both Gary L. Rost and a female occupant in the Dodge Dakota, identified as Julia A. Rost, 61, also of Morrison, were pronounced dead at the scene by Gasconade County Coroner Jeff Arnold at 6:48 PM.

The occupants of the Dodge 1500, including a juvenile male, 8, and a female identified as Emalee O. Knapp, 19, both of Hermann, suffered moderate injuries. They were transported by EMS to Mercy Hospital in Washington for treatment.

All the injured parties in the Dodge 1500 were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, while neither occupant of the Dodge Dakota was wearing a seat belt.

The vehicles suffered total damage and were towed from the scene by Hagedorn Towing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that this accident marks the second and third fatalities for September in Troop F’s jurisdiction and the 34th and 35th for the year.

Assisting in the investigation were Corporal J. H. Vislay and Corporal B. J. Blankenbeker of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office.

Digital Correspondent

