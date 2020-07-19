Two day trials set for Brookfield man involved in multi-county chase

Two, two-day jury trials have been scheduled in Linn County for a Brookfield man accused of leading law enforcement on a multi-county pursuit in February that began in Linn County and ended at Marshall.

The trial for 38-year-old Matthew Guilford is to begin November 9th (at 8:30 am). The case was placed on the docket for October 13th (at 1 pm) for a pretrial conference. That case involves felony charges of trafficking drugs—second degree and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Another trial for Guilford is to begin January 21st, 2021 (at 8:30 am). The case was placed on the docket for December 14th(at 1 pm) for a pretrial conference. That case involves felony charges of assault—first degree or attempt—serious physical injury or special victim; armed criminal action; resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person; and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

Authorities previously reported Guilford was originally wanted on an arrest warrant on the trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance charge. He was also wanted on a federal parole warrant on an original charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Guilford also faces felony charges in Livingston County stemming from February of endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first degree—first offense—no sexual contact and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

