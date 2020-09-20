Two-day road closure for Route M in Mercer County delayed

A two-day full road closure and two-day lane closure for utility work will disrupt traffic on Mercer County Route M next week. TSi Geotechnical, Inc. will close Route M at the Muddy Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Mercer, on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 24 and 25, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Motorists will need to use an alternate route.

On Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 28 and 29, the roadway will be narrowed to one lane at the same location. Flaggers will direct motorists through the 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. work zone. Drivers should stay alert and obey all traffic signs and flaggers to safely navigate around the work zone.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

