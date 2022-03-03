Two COVID-related deaths reported for Harrison County, 1 in Daviess County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Two COVID-19-related deaths have been added for Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 33 deaths total had been reported as of March 1st. The total number of cases remained at 1,998, and the number of active cases dropped by one to zero.

An additional COVID-19-related death has been reported for Daviess County. The health department reports 29 deaths total. The deaths involved individuals ages 44 to 90, and they were all unvaccinated.

The total number of cases increased by 94 since the last update on February 1st to 1,650. There are 13 active cases, and three of the active cases were fully vaccinated. There are two COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Daviess County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is 38.1%.

The Livingston County Health Center reports four COVID-19 cases have been added since February 28th, bringing the total to 3,375. The number of active cases dropped by 11 to 35.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms one additional COVID-19 case since March 1st, raising the total to 1,699. The number of active cases remained at four.

Related