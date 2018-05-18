Two charged with attempted escape from Grundy County Law Enforcement Center

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of three men Thursday, with two of the men facing charges while attempting to escape from the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 52-year-old Alfred Demond Green of Trenton on misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense as well as on the felony charges of second degree domestic assault and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. His bonds total $18,500 cash only.

Court documents accuse Green of being a party to an accident that caused another person to sustain property damage, knowing such damage occurred, and leaving the scene without stopping or giving sufficient information by which he could be readily identified and located to such person or the nearest police station.

He is also accused of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and at a time he did not have a valid operator’s license, causing physical injury to a family or household member by means of a deadly weapon by cutting the right side of the person’s neck, and resisting arrest by fleeing in a motor vehicle in a manner that created a substantial risk of physical injury to any person driving when Trenton Police Officer Luke Dapra attempted to make an arrest.

Twenty-three-year-old Daniel Scott of Trenton and 35-year-old Larry Edward Brown, Junior of Lakefield, Minnesota were arrested at the Grundy County Detention Center and were charged with the felonies of escape or attempted escape from confinement and first-degree property damage. The bond for each is $15,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Scott and Brown of attempting to escape from confinement by damaging a window and attempting to remove a security bar. They are also accused of damaging a window covering, towels, handbooks, Bibles, sporks, cups, and inmate jumpsuits owned by the Grundy County Detention Center by using the items or altering them in an attempt to escape.

Green, Scott, and Brown are scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday.

