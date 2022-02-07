Two charged with arson in connection with fire at Days Inn Motel in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Arson charges have been filed against two suspects in connection with a fire Saturday morning at the Days Inn Motel in the one thousand block of South Washington Street in Chillicothe.

Chillicothe firefighters reported damage occurred to an exterior wooden staircase and siding. Occupants of the motel were alerted by smoke detectors and by motel workers.

Charges of first-degree arson were filed in Livingston County Circuit Court on 23-year-old Zachary Sheehan and 35-year-old Jaissa Jackson. No bond was set. Chillicothe Police assisted the fire department at the scene. The state fire marshal’s office was contacted.

After an investigation, Chillicothe Police and a deputy fire marshal arrested the two suspects for alleged arson. They were processed at the police department transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail, pending court appearances in Chillicothe.

Police also arrested a suspect for his alleged role in what was called a burglary, stealing, and property damage incident Friday afternoon in the 600 block of Calhoun. 37-year-old Larry Shultz has been charged with second-degree burglary. Bond is $10,000 cash pending a court appearance.

