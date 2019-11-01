Two charged in Putnam County in connection with pursuit and vehicle crash involving a deputy

Two Oskaloosa, Iowa residents involved in a pursuit and vehicle accident involving a deputy in Unionville Tuesday afternoon now face charges in Putnam County.

Nineteen year old Tori Craver and 20 year old Jacob Hopman have been charged with the felonies of two counts of stealing as well as one count each of forgery and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person as well as misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. Craver also faces felony charges of second-degree assault—special victim and second-degree assault.

Both individuals entered pleas of not guilty in the Associate Division of Putnam County Circuit Court on Thursday. Bonds were continued at $50,000 cash only for Craver and $20,000 cash only for Hopman. They are scheduled for a bond hearing on November 7th and a counsel status hearing on November 15th.

Other media sources report law enforcement were pursuing Craver and Hopman when the pickup truck Putnam County Deputy Klayton Munden was driving was struck head-on by the suspect vehicle.

The Patrol reported Munden and Hopman were transported to the Putnam County Memorial Hospital, Munden with minor injuries and Hopman with moderate. Craver refused treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

Craver and Hopman were suspects in connection with vehicle thefts in Unionville, and they allegedly tried to cash a check stolen from a vehicle.

