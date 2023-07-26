Two Charged in Livingston County Pursuit: Alleged incident spans Chillicothe to Grundy County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two individuals have been charged in Livingston County after an alleged pursuit that started in Chillicothe and ended in Grundy County on Tuesday night, July 25th.

Twenty-four-year-old Alex Cole Trammell of Atlanta has been charged with the felonies of first-degree harassment, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, driving while revoked or suspended, second-degree assault involving a special victim, unlawful possession of a firearm, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk involving a first offense and no sexual contact.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brittany Dawn Harrison of Marceline has been charged with the felonies of first-degree harassment, armed criminal action, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

No bond is allowed for Trammell or Harrison.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples previously reported that Chillicothe Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Mohawk Road in Chillicothe in reference to a man with a firearm threatening another man and his child. The suspect vehicle had reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

After searching the area, officers found the suspect vehicle in the 2600 block of Washington Street. Maples said they found the man was disqualified to possess a firearm, was on probation and parole for alleged possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, and had a probation and parole warrant.

Officers attempted to make contact with the individuals, and they reportedly failed to comply with an officer’s orders. Maples said the woman finally exited the vehicle, and the man got into the driver’s seat. Officers tried to stop the man and were said to have found him with a firearm in his lap as he jumped into the driver’s seat. He reportedly fled in the vehicle and hit an officer with it. It was reported shots were fired by an officer.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Grundy County where the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office and Highway Patrol assisted in the man’s arrest. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office on July 25th reported the pursuit ended at the River of Life Pentecostal Church along U. S. Highway 65.

The Patrol was said to have successfully deployed spike strips at Iowa Boulevard and U. S. 65. The vehicle then allegedly continued north on U. S. 65 before it drove off the road and behind the church.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported the suspect fled on foot, and a Grundy County deputy successfully deployed a Taser. The suspect was then taken into custody south of the church with the Patrol’s assistance.

Everyone involved in the July 25th incident was medically cleared by medical staff. There were no reported injuries.

The police chief said that, for transparency, he requested the Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control to work the scene and conduct an investigation. An administrative investigation will also be done. The officer is on administrative leave, pending investigation, which Maples noted is normal protocol.

