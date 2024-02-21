Two charged in aftermath of Super Bowl celebration shooting

Share To Your Social Network

Two Kansas City area men have been charged in connection with the killing of a 43-year-old woman and injuring more than 20 others during last week’s Super Bowl celebration.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced that Dominic Miller of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays of Raytown have been charged with second-degree murder and additional charges related to the mass shooting.

Court records indicate that both attended the parade and rally last Wednesday, armed with guns. An argument ensued, leading to gunfire amidst the crowd of hundreds of thousands of people.

KCPD Chief Stacey Graves has responded to the new charges.

A statement from Chief Stacey Graves regarding new Union Station shooting charges.https://t.co/n6WlzvS9rn pic.twitter.com/HiUYhEHgi0 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 20, 2024

Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, 43, was tragically caught in the crossfire and died from her injuries.

Miller and Mays are currently being held on a $1 million bond. Furthermore, two unidentified teenagers have also been charged in connection with the shooting.

