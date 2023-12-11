Two cars collide on Business 71 north of St. Joseph; one driver injured

Local News December 11, 2023December 11, 2023 Digital Correspondent
On December 10, 2023, at approximately 6:10 p.m., a traffic collision occurred on Business 71 at County Road 362, approximately six miles north of St. Joseph, Missouri. The incident involved two northbound vehicles: a 2011 Toyota RAV4 and a 2012 Toyota Sienna.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Toyota RAV4, driven by 79-year-old Gary W. Leftin from St. Joseph, slowed down to make an eastward turn when it was rear-ended by the Toyota Sienna, driven by 88-year-old Myron L. Harr from Savannah. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene by Blue Knight Tow of St. Joseph.

Gary W. Leftin suffered minor injuries and was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Life Care of St. Joseph. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

Digital Correspondent

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/).