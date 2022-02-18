Two Carrollton teenagers injured in crash on rural county road

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Carrollton residents sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck struck a ditch in Carroll County Thursday night, February 17th.

Passengers 18-year-old Triniti Gibson and 18-year-old Chrissy Wheeler were taken to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver, 21-year-old Chance Wadley of Sandia, Texas.

The truck traveled east on County Road 100 before sliding off the road at County Road 271 and striking the ditch.

The vehicle received moderate damage and the patrol reports Gibson wore a seat belt and Wheeler did not. It is unknown if Wadley wore a seat belt.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

