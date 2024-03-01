Two-car crash on Highway 63, south of Moberly, leaves one injured

Share To Your Social Network

In an incident on Highway 63, four miles south of Moberly, Missouri, a two-vehicle accident occurred at 7:35 p.m. on February 29, 2024, resulting in one driver being hospitalized.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2024 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 38-year-old Stephanie M. Lowery of Memphis, Missouri, collided with the rear of a 2018 Chevrolet 3500, operated by 61-year-old Philip M. Schopp of Moberly, Missouri. Both vehicles were traveling southbound at the time of the incident.

According to the report, the Chevrolet Malibu sustained total damage and was subsequently towed from the scene by Prather’s Towing. The Chevrolet 3500 suffered minor damage but was able to be driven from the location. Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seat belts.

The collision led to Lowery being transported by Randolph County Ambulance to Moberly Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Schopp, on the other hand, emerged from the accident unharmed. The initial investigation indicates that the Malibu struck the 3500 from behind before running off the left side of the roadway and striking a sign.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Trooper Miller, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, and the Southeastern Fire Department, responded to the scene to assist.

