Two-car crash in Adair County injures Ottumwa teenager

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

One person from Iowa was taken to the hospital in Milan following a two-vehicle accident late Sunday night on Highway 6 in western Adair County.

Nineteen-year-old Manuel Ruano of Ottumwa received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital.

A trooper reported cars driven by Ruano and 27-year-old Yadira Hernandez-Jimenez, also of Ottumwa, Iowa, were westbound when Hernandez-Jimenez stopped for a deer in the road and was struck from behind by Ruano.

Ruano was not using a seat belt and there was minor damage noted to both cars in the accident nearly three miles east of Green Castle.

Related