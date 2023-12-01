Two-car collision on I-35 in Clinton County injures Independence man

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, at approximately 6:10 p.m., a two-car collision occurred on Interstate 35 in Clinton County, Missouri, near the 40-mile marker, three miles east of Lathrop.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 31-year-old Calvin T. Burton of Chillicothe, Missouri, was traveling northbound on I-35 when it struck the rear of a 2004 Chevrolet Blazer. The Blazer was also heading north and was driven by 53-year-old Cory W. Omera of Independence, Missouri.

The impact caused the Pontiac Grand Prix to come to rest off the east side of the roadway, facing northeast. The Chevrolet Blazer managed to come to a controlled stop on the east shoulder of I-35.

Cory W. Omera, the driver of the Chevrolet Blazer, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center by Tri-County Ambulance. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. Calvin T. Burton, who was not wearing a seat belt, did not sustain any reported injuries.

Both vehicles sustained damages, with the Pontiac Grand Prix suffering moderate damage and the Chevrolet Blazer minor damage. The vehicles will be removed by their respective owners.

The Lathrop Police Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene.