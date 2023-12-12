Two-car collision on Highway 6 east of Gallatin injures Cameron woman

On the morning of December 11, 2023, at approximately 8:24 a.m., a traffic collision occurred on Highway 6, about two miles east of Gallatin, Missouri. The incident involved a 2022 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 23-year-old Sadie A. Enloe from Cameron, Missouri, and a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, operated by 74-year-old Randy M. Johnson of Gallatin, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened as the Toyota Tacoma, traveling southbound, stopped at the intersection of Highway 13 and Highway 6. The Chevrolet Malibu, heading westbound on Highway 6, collided with the Tacoma as it failed to yield while turning onto Highway 6.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene by Bridgeman’s towing service.

Sadie A. Enloe, the driver of the Malibu, suffered minor injuries and was transported by Daviess County Ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Trooper J. M. Tanner assisted at the scene of the crash.