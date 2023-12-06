Two-car collision on Highway 36 near St. Joseph injures one

On December 1, 2023, at approximately 1:58 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 36, about 4.5 miles east of St. Joseph, Missouri. The crash involved a 2011 Ford F-350, driven by John G. Burton, 57, of Clarksdale, Missouri, and a 2014 Ford Edge, operated by Larry E. Whiley, 85, of Griswold, Iowa.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford Edge failed to observe the Ford F-350 slowing down as it was initiating a right turn onto Route Z. This oversight resulted in the Ford Edge striking the rear fender of the Ford F-350 with its right front fender. Following the collision, the Ford Edge came to rest on the center line facing northwest, while the Ford F-350 stopped at the intersection of Highway 36 and Route Z, also facing northwest.

The only injury reported was to Shirley A. Whiley, an 85-year-old female passenger in the Ford Edge. She sustained minor injuries and was transported by Buchanan County Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Both drivers, Burton and Whiley, were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Ford Edge sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by R and W Towing of St. Joseph, while the Ford F-350 also experienced moderate damage but was driven from the scene.

The accident was attended to by Corporal J.D. Farmer, Corporal J.D. Maudlin, Commercial Vehicle Officer B.M. Grier, and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.