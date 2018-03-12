Two-car collision at Milan intersection results in arrest

A two-car collision at a Milan intersection late Saturday night resulted in injuries to two Milan residents and an arrest.

The driver of one of the vehicles, 35-year old Donna Hunsaker, and her eleven-year-old son, Marcus Hunsaker, received minor injuries and were taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan. The driver of the other car, 38-year old Luis Gama-Tovar of Milan, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened at the intersection of West Page and North State Streets when the vehicle driven by Gama-Tovar pulled in front of the other car. Damage to each vehicle was listed as minor.

The patrol accused Gama-Tovar of driving while intoxicated involving physical injury and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. He was transported to the Sullivan County Jail.

