Two Brookfield women face multiple charges after execution of search warrant

Two Brookfield women are facing charges in Linn County after law enforcement reportedly found drugs, guns, and money in their residence on October 25.

Forty-four-year-old Reigenea Ann Ingram and 38-year-old Jessica Renee Waggoner have each been charged with the felonies of second-degree drug trafficking and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. Additionally, Waggoner faces three felony counts each of unlawful use of a weapon, involving possession of a weapon and a felony-controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Waggoner’s bond has been set at $100,000 cash only, while Ingram’s bond stands at $20,000 cash only. Ingram is required to schedule a substance abuse evaluation within 10 days of release.

Both are scheduled for arraignment on October 30.

Probable cause statements indicate that a search warrant was executed by the North Missouri Drug Task Force, Brookfield Police Department, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

During the search, law enforcement reportedly discovered 268 grams of methamphetamine in the residence, with about 21.7 grams in Ingram’s bedroom. Officers also found large bags containing a small amount of a crystal-like substance, unused bags, and a scale.

Further, the report states that law enforcement found bags in Waggoner’s bedroom containing approximately 246.6 grams of a crystal substance. Other items reportedly discovered include used bags with a crystal substance, new bags, a scale with crystal residue, three handguns, ammunition, and $1,135 in United States currency. One of the handguns was reported as stolen.