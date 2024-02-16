Two Brookfield residents involved in snowy Highway 11 crash

Share To Your Social Network

In a two-vehicle collision early Friday morning, one person was injured on a snow-covered stretch of Highway 11, one mile west of Highway 129 in Linn County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 8:35 a.m. on February 16, 2024.

The crash involved a 2018 Western Star 4700, driven by 24-year-old Bailey J. Small of Brookfield, Missouri, and a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by 57-year-old Pamela K. Hull, also from Brookfield, Missouri. Reports indicate that Small lost control of the Western Star on the snowy roadway and collided with Hull’s Traverse.

Pamela K. Hull sustained minor injuries in the collision and was treated and released at the scene. Both drivers were reported to be wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident. The Western Star sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene, while the Chevrolet Traverse suffered total damage and was towed by Precision Auto.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Linn County Ambulance in responding to the incident.

