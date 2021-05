Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

There are two meetings scheduled for Tuesday evening, May 18, 2021, at the Chillicothe City Hall.

The Railroad Advisory Board will meet at 5:15 with an agenda that includes the Yellow Creek watershed.

The Historic Preservation Commission for Chillicothe meets at 6:30 Tuesday night.

Topics are listed as Chillicothe Baking Committee and the status of a grant application for an architectural survey. Other topics include permit applications for facade work board members.

Related