Two big rigs collide south of St. Joseph on Interstate 29

In the early hours of February 8, 2024, a traffic crash occurred on Interstate 29, approximately four miles south of Saint Joseph, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the collision involved two Freightliner trucks, and resulted in extensive vehicle damage and serious injuries.

According to the highway patrol, the accident took place around 1:30 a.m. at the 40.8-mile marker on the northbound lane of Interstate 29. A 2021 Freightliner, driven by Norris S. Davis, 62, of Grandview, Missouri, was traveling north when it collided with the rear of a 2024 Freightliner that was parked on the shoulder of the median. The impact caused the parked truck, operated by Sean R. Wilson, 39, of Ankeny, Iowa, to push Davis’s vehicle and its towed units off the roadway, where it came to rest on its wheels facing west.

Norris S. Davis sustained serious injuries in the crash and was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident. He was transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Saint Joseph for medical treatment. Sean R. Wilson, the driver of the parked Freightliner, was not reported injured in the crash. Both vehicles sustained major damage and were towed from the scene by All Star, based in Platte City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Corporal J.D. Maudlin of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, South-East Buchanan County Fire District, and Saint Joseph Fire Department, responded to the accident.

