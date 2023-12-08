Two big rigs collide on Interstate 29, injuring one

A traffic incident occurred on Interstate 29 southbound near mile marker 43.6 at approximately 5:45 p.m. on December 7, 2023. The crash involved a 2016 Volvo driven by Eddy A. Coto-Sierra, 30, of Miami, Florida, and a 2023 International driven by Earl E. Frederick, 60, of Poinsett, Arkansas.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened as both trucks were heading south on Interstate 29. The International, following the Volvo too closely, collided with the towed unit of the Volvo. This impact caused the International to slide, resulting in the detachment of its cab from the towed unit. The International came to a stop in the roadway facing south, while the Volvo managed a controlled stop on the shoulder.

Earl E. Frederick, the driver of the International, sustained minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and was transported by Buchanan County EMS to Mosaic Life Care for treatment. The Volvo, with minor damage, was driven from the scene, while the International sustained total damage and was towed by All-Star Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Corporal C.M. Dollard, Trooper C.R. Kottwitz, and the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department at the crash site.