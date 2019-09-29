Two Bethany women hurt after car hydroplanes and overturns

Local News September 29, 2019 KTTN News
Hydroplaning accident or crash

The Highway Patrol reports two Bethany women sustained serious injuries as the result of a vehicle hydroplaning and overturning seven miles south of Pattonsburg on Friday night.

The wife of the driver, 45-year-old Stephanie Oneal and another passenger, 31-year-old Merana Weakley-Velazquez, were transported by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver, 45-year-old Jeffrey Oneal of Bethany, was reported as not injured.

The vehicle traveled north on Interstate 35 before hydroplaning, running off the east side of the road, striking an embankment, and overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side facing east and was demolished.

The Oneals wore seat belts, but Weakley-Velazquez did not.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

