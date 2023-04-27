Two arrested on drug related allegations after execution of search warrant in Gallatin

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Daviess County Sheriff Larry Adams Junior released information on April 27th on an investigation that started last week and resulted in two arrests.

The Northwest Missouri Drug Task Force and the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a Gallatin residence on April 19th. They also conducted an investigative traffic stop near Gallatin. Adams reports methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence and vehicle.

Sixty-three-year-old John Gay of Gallatin has been charged with felony second-degree drug trafficking. He also faces misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior drug offense and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Gay

pleaded not guilty on April 26th.

Twenty-nine-year-old Quinn Russell of Gallatin has been charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Bond was denied for Gay and Russell. They are scheduled for bond hearings on May 2nd.

