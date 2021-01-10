Two arrested in Daviess County on drug and driving accusations

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports two Kansas City, Kansas residents were arrested Saturday afternoon in Daviess County.

Michael Moore and Bruce Breasure, both 50 years old, were both accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. In addition, Moore was accused of failure to register a motor vehicle and no valid driver’s license. Breasure, in addition to the possession of a controlled substance accusation, was accused of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Both men were taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

A Polo resident, 51-year old James Jacobs, was arrested late Saturday morning in Atchison County and accused of driving while intoxicated, failing to drive on the right half of the road, and no valid driver’s license, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacobs was held by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department.

Related