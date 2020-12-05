Two area teenagers injured in crash near Ravanna

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two area residents sustained moderate injuries when a car struck a fence five miles west of Ravanna Saturday at 1:05 in the morning.

A private vehicle transported the driver, 18-year-old Luka Nichols of Princeton, to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton. An ambulance transported the passenger, 17-year-old Maci Lisle of Bethany, to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The car traveled west on Route AA before reportedly going through a T intersection, hitting the fence, and coming to rest in a field.

Vehicle damage was extensive. Lisle did not wear a seat belt, it is unknown if Nichols wore a seat belt.

Related