Two area residents arrested on domestic assault and DWI allegations

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest on April 27th of two area residents on felony charges.

The Trenton Police Department arrested 18-year-old Courtney Kenyon of Trenton on first-degree domestic assault. Her bond is $50,000 cash only.

Kenyon is accused of causing serious physical injury to a relative on April 26th by pushing, smacking, and tackling the person, causing a concussion.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56-year-old Jace Norman Baker of Spickard on driving while intoxicated as an aggravated offender and driving while revoked or suspended. His bond is $15,000 cash only.

Baker is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on Highway 6 on April 26th. He is also accused of operating a motor vehicle during a time when his operator’s license was revoked under the laws of this state.

Baker has previous convictions in Yakima County Circuit Court in the State of Washington. They include March 2007 and January 1998 of DWI, May 2007 of unlawful possession of a firearm, and January 1986 of larceny. Other prior convictions include in May 2019 of obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct, in August 2017 of shoplifting and criminal trespassing, and in May 2016 of violating an order of protection.

Kenyon and Baker are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 9th.

