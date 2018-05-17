Two area nurses receive DAISY Award

One nurse from Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and one nurse from Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe received the DAISY Award at a recognition ceremony recently.

Cynthia Beavers from Wright Memorial and Lauren Stewart from Hedrick won the award. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the clinical skill and care nurses provide.

The family of J. Patrick Barnes established the award in 1999. Barnes died at the age of 33 due to complications from an auto-immune disease.

The DAISY Foundation recognizes nurses who make a difference in the lives of individuals.

Like this: Like Loading...