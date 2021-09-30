Two area health departments report three COVID-19-related deaths

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports two additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 51.

Twenty-one new cases were added since September 22nd, which is 14 less than the number reported from September 14th through 22nd. The total number of cases is now 1,675 for Grundy County. The number of active cases is down seven from September 22nd to 22.

One COVID-19-related death has been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that, as of September 28th, 21 deaths had been reported.

Two new cases were also added since September 27th, bringing that total to 1,252. Ten cases were active. There were 1,012 confirmed cases for Harrison County.

