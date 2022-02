Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Harrison County COVID-19 Dashboard shows four cases have been added since February 24th. As of February 25th, there had been 1,998 total cases, and six were active. There had been 1,556 confirmed cases and 442 probable cases.

A confirmed COVID-19 case has been added for Mercer County. The health department reported on February 25th that there were 339 total confirmed cases and 398 probable cases. The overall total was 737. Five cases were active.

