The Livingston County Health Center on February 16th reported 10 COVID-19 cases had been added since February 14th. That raised the total to 3,326. The number of active cases decreased by 15 to 44.

The Sullivan County Health Department February 16th confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases since February 15th, bringing the total to 1,690. The number of active cases dropped by one to eight.

