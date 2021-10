Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center on October 12th reported seven COVID-19 cases were added since October 8th. That brought the total to 2,349. The number of active cases remained at 17.

Three COVID-19 cases were added in Linn County since October 5th, while the number of active cases decreased by two. The health department on October 12th reported 1,878 total cases, and 19 were active. The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations stayed at two.

