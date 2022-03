Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A COVID-19-related death has been added in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 34 deaths total.

There have been 2,002 total cases. There have been 1,557 confirmed cases and 445 probable cases. No cases are active for Harrison County.

The Sullivan County Health Department announces an additional COVID-19-related death. That brings the total to 21.

There have been 1,702 COVID-19 cases reported for Sullivan County, and one case is active.

