Music programs will be held at area churches on December 18th.

Rural Dale Church east of Trenton on Highway 6 will hold “The Word Became Flesh” Christmas Cantata at 10:45 am. The singers will tell the story of Christ’s birth.

The Honey Creek Chapel Christian Church northeast of Trenton on Route NN will hold a Sing-a-bration on December 18th at 6 pm. The program will provide a snapshot of Christ’s birth. A celebration and fellowship will follow.