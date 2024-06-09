Two airlifted to hospital after Highway 15 motorcycle crash

State News June 9, 2024June 9, 2024 Digital Correspondent
A crash occurred on Highway 15, one mile south of Plevna, on June 7, 2024, at approximately 7:55 p.m. The incident involved a 2004 Harley Davidson Electra Glide, which sustained extensive damage and was towed by Leonard Autoworks.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the motorcycle, driven by 63-year-old Michael D. Vansike from Shelbyville, Missouri, struck a deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to overturn. Vansike, who was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash, suffered serious injuries and was transported by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia.

Rebecca M. Boggs, a 49-year-old occupant from Columbia, Missouri, also sustained serious injuries in the crash. She was not wearing safety equipment and was transported by Air Evac to University Hospital in Columbia.

Assistance at the scene was provided by Corporal Walton of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Ambulance, and Knox County first responders.

