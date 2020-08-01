Two adults and a child injured in crash south of La Plata

Three Columbia residents sustained injuries when a car overturned five miles south of La Plata on the morning of Saturday, August 1st.

The driver, 23 year old Qayshanta Blackman, and passengers, 22 year old Collaneice Jones and a two year old girl, were transported by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. The Highway Patrol reports the infant received moderate injuries, and the adults received minor injuries.

The car traveled south on U. S. Highway 63 before running off the left side of the road, striking an embankment, becoming airborne, and overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its top in the median and was totaled.

The Patrol notes the driver and passengers wore safety devices.

The Atlanta Fire Department, La Plata Police Department, Macon County Sheriff’s Department, and Macon County Ambulance assisted.

