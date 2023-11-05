Two adults, and a 3-year-old sent to hospital after driver attempts to avoid deer in roadway

An accident occurred early Sunday morning on Route D, approximately six miles north of St Joseph, that resulted in serious injuries.

At around 1:45 a.m., a 2009 Toyota Matrix, driven by 26-year-old Thomas J. Simonson of St Joseph, attempted to avoid a deer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and, upon overcorrecting, veered off the west side of the road and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing southeast.

Simonson, along with two passengers, 34-year-old Brittany M. Cunningham and a 3-year-old juvenile, both from St Joseph, were transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in St Joseph with serious injuries. Reports confirm that Cunningham was wearing a seat belt, and the juvenile was secured in a car seat at the time of the accident, however, Simonson was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

The Toyota Matrix sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Blue Knight Services.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.