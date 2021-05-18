Two 16-year-old teenagers seriously hurt in crash southeast of Gallatin

Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

Two teenagers received what the Highway Patrol called serious injuries when a pickup failed to negotiate a turn. It went off the north side of Sunset Avenue in Daviess County, striking an embankment.

The driver and two passengers were 16 years old, and names were not released by the patrol due to the juvenile status. The report indicates they are from Gallatin and Pattonsburg. Two passengers were taken Saturday night by private vehicle to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The pickup, driven by a Gallatin boy, was demolished in the wreck five miles southeast of Gallatin. The driver was using a seat belt while the passengers were not.

